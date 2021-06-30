Saint Creative

Gabriella

Gabriella
Gabriella is a modern, handwritten, modern calligraphy font. The shape is modern and unique and the writing style is very natural.

Gabriella features varied baselines, smooth lines, beautiful glyphs, and stunning alternatives.

Hand-drawn design elements allow you to create many beautiful typographic designs in an instant such as branding, web and editorial design, prints, crafts, quotes,

It's great for logotypes, wedding invitations, romantic cards, labels, packaging, name spelling and more.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
