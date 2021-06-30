Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vadim Paschenko

KEENTERS

KEENTERS beauty marketplace marketplace beauty визуальная идентификация branding logo identity
beauty marketplace

Objective:
create a brand of beauty marketplace

Solution:
At first we developed the name – KEENTERS. It is based on the capacious word keen, which has many meanings: insightful, enthusiastic, ardent, intense. These words perfectly describe how the creators of the project relate to their brainchild. We emphasized this special attitude in the sign – with a monogram based on the capital letter K. Thus, we are talking about the personal responsibility of the owners for the quality of the products.

