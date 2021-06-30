A couple of friends are going to start a new life in Japan, I can only have good wishes for them and I'm grateful for have the luck of meeting them. I must say that I always felt attracted by this culture and style, I'm pretty sure that life there is exciting and they will build a good life there.

I really enjoyed doing this one, somehow this reminds me that time when I watched Dragon Ball with my brother. Those illustrations of the cartoons were amazing and I used to love sharing that with him. Life is always about memories...pieces of life that can transport you to a moment in the past...little treasures that nobody can take from you.