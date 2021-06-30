🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A couple of friends are going to start a new life in Japan, I can only have good wishes for them and I'm grateful for have the luck of meeting them. I must say that I always felt attracted by this culture and style, I'm pretty sure that life there is exciting and they will build a good life there.
I really enjoyed doing this one, somehow this reminds me that time when I watched Dragon Ball with my brother. Those illustrations of the cartoons were amazing and I used to love sharing that with him. Life is always about memories...pieces of life that can transport you to a moment in the past...little treasures that nobody can take from you.