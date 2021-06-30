Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caveman

Music App Walkthroughs

Caveman
Caveman
  • Save
Music App Walkthroughs ui ux mobile app walkthroughs concept playerapp player musicappdesign design app ux ui illustration uiux minimal spotify mobileapp music musicapp
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Music App walkthroughs. This is my exploration of a Music Player App.

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile

Thank you for watching!

0cbf74e61db745397a2cc3c61eebe488
Rebound of
bustle beats app
By Dmitry Litvinenko
Caveman
Caveman

More by Caveman

View profile
    • Like