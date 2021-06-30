Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brinti

Fashion: Multipurpose PowerPoint Presentation

Brinti
Brinti
  • Save
Fashion: Multipurpose PowerPoint Presentation ppt slide design minimal presentation awesome presentation beautiful presentation
Download color palette

This time I tried to make an exploration slide presentation with a minimalist concept, playing photos and typography.
What do you think? Feel free about your feedback!
For the full view please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122550981/Fashion-Multipurpose-PowerPoint-Presentation

Brinti
Brinti

More by Brinti

View profile
    • Like