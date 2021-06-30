Lee Munroe
Push Notification A/B Multivariate Testing

Push Notification A/B Multivariate Testing
We recently shipped improvements to A/B testing for push notifications at OneSignal. Now you can test multiple variants against each other to experiment with content and imagery to get the optimal CTR before sending to your whole audience. More A/B testing information here.

