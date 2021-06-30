Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile app

Mobile app
My first experience in developing design for a mobile application.
This application allows the teacher to mark the attendance of students.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
