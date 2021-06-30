TIMOTHY - typography

Nous avons créé un typographie basé sur le charactère de l'un de nos collaborateurs : la Timothy Ice Cream. Celui-ci est calme, réfléchi, avec une pointe de folie, et il adore les glaces...

We created a typography based on the character of one of our collaborators: the Timothy Ice Cream. This one is calm, thoughtful, with a touch of madness, and he loves ice cream...