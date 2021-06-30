Srinivas

Greetings post vaccination!

Srinivas
Srinivas
Greetings post vaccination!
I wanted to draw something to remind people of the 'human' connection. What it was like before spreading of covid! How many things we took for granted! Ah!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Srinivas
Srinivas

    Like