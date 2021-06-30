online banking: home page

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Sun
Hi there everyone! Today let's talk about mobile banking solutions.

Neobanks allow everyone across the globe to easily manage their money on the fly with help of a smartphone. Finally, something that once seemed daunting, and tied to paperwork went fully digital and now is simpler than ever.

Any thoughts on this? Share your feedback with me.

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.

