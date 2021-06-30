Logo Design: Blck Pine

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys!
Say hello to my minimal and extraordinary work 🤩
Have you ever seen a pine tree like this before?
The icon you see represents the pine tree. Check the fit of the icon I made with the typography to make it look different.
I created an image like a pine tree that expands from the bottom and narrows upwards. They have dimensions that are compatible with each other and the lines create a spacious image.
What did I pay attention to when designing this design and what did I achieve?
-Least
-Innovation
-Iconic
-Understandable
-Elegant
-Pine tree
-Unique (Unusual)
-Original
-New style
How did you find this work of mine? Please comment
You can press L if you want 🥳
If you want to promote your brand in the best way and you need a study; Say hi!
-sencanwork@gmail.com