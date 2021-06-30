Logo Design: Blck Pine

Hi guys!

Say hello to my minimal and extraordinary work 🤩

Have you ever seen a pine tree like this before?

The icon you see represents the pine tree. Check the fit of the icon I made with the typography to make it look different.

I created an image like a pine tree that expands from the bottom and narrows upwards. They have dimensions that are compatible with each other and the lines create a spacious image.

What did I pay attention to when designing this design and what did I achieve?

-Least

-Innovation

-Iconic

-Understandable

-Elegant

-Pine tree

-Unique (Unusual)

-Original

-New style

How did you find this work of mine? Please comment

You can press L if you want 🥳

If you want to promote your brand in the best way and you need a study; Say hi!

-sencanwork@gmail.com