Logo Design: Blck Pine
Hi guys!

Say hello to my minimal and extraordinary work 🤩

Have you ever seen a pine tree like this before?

The icon you see represents the pine tree. Check the fit of the icon I made with the typography to make it look different.

I created an image like a pine tree that expands from the bottom and narrows upwards. They have dimensions that are compatible with each other and the lines create a spacious image.

What did I pay attention to when designing this design and what did I achieve?
-Least
-Innovation
-Iconic
-Understandable
-Elegant
-Pine tree
-Unique (Unusual)
-Original
-New style

-sencanwork@gmail.com

