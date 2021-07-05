🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
To give users an overview of ongoing processes, we overhauled our existing progress overlay to add more details. With percentage, steps and queued items users can estimate more easily how much time has yet to pass to finish the ongoing processes.
• Would you add some color to differentiate between ongoing and finished steps?
• Is everything clear for you, do you miss anything?
• Would you make top level items collapsable?
Feel free to leave your feedback, excited to hear your thoughts!
Made with a little help of my friend @jnhffmnn 🥰
Stay happy, healthy and hydrated ☯️
