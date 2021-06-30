Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vpin Babu 😎

Who wants to play?

Vpin Babu 😎
Vpin Babu 😎
  • Save
Who wants to play? procreate art procreate graphics game characters game design games sport character sport design sport illustration character design character illustrator ui design clean design adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Character / Sport / Basket ball 🏀

As a creative exercise, I have created few characters based on certain sport. To start with, meet this guy here who is into Basket ball.

Created in Procreate
---
🙏 You're most welcome to visit my Instagram handle
👉🏼 https://www.instagram.com/vpinbabu

Vpin Babu 😎
Vpin Babu 😎

More by Vpin Babu 😎

View profile
    • Like