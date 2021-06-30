Isha Sharma

Be Daring. Be Bold. Be Resilient.

Be Daring. Be Bold. Be Resilient. logo poster 3d modeling blender render blender3d blender 3d branding adobexd vector typography graphic design illustration design
Come, fight solid with resilience & fierceness!

Would love to receive any kind of feedback on this 3d poster!

    • Like