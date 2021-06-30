Be Pride no matter what

On the last day of Pride month just want to remind you that we still live in the world of hate, anger, unacceptance of odd, and fear of being self.

But we also live in a world that is changing so drastically and soon enough, freedom of expressing yourself, being with anyone you want, love no matter what will be a simple reality, but not a foggy future.

This concept shows a Pride Flag that is changing its disguise as a chameleon forced with darkness on background, but it shines damn bright!

P.S. Turn the music on for full experience