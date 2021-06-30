Anna Gardobudskih

Charity App for a fund "Help together"

Anna Gardobudskih
Anna Gardobudskih
  • Save
Charity App for a fund "Help together" app design charity fund application ux figma ui ux app
Download color palette

This app is for a charity organization. In the application, you can choose who to donate money to and transfer them directly through the application, and you can also add them to your favorites so that if you don't have money at the moment, you can easily find and help when money appears. The app also shows who the user has already helped this month. The application has a personal account.

You can also check out my projects on Behance
https://www.behance.net/annchoidsgn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Anna Gardobudskih
Anna Gardobudskih

More by Anna Gardobudskih

View profile
    • Like