Charity App for a fund "Help together"

This app is for a charity organization. In the application, you can choose who to donate money to and transfer them directly through the application, and you can also add them to your favorites so that if you don't have money at the moment, you can easily find and help when money appears. The app also shows who the user has already helped this month. The application has a personal account.

