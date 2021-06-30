Hello👋

Here is my new work

One line art, Line art feminine logo, ''Orinaa Natural Skincare'' logo concept

Hope you like that, Thank you so much.

Subscribe to my profile and if you need a cool design just press the button

"HIRE designer" or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.

---------------------------------------------------------

For Freelance work Please Contact: shahinhkmd@gmail.com