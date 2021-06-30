Madi

Education platform

Madi
Madi
  • Save
Education platform education edu web design ux ui figma webdesign
Download color palette

SkillsAcademy - Educational platform with courses in different directions

Thank you for watching!
"Like" or "Save" my shot
___________

🔥 Work
madialtynbekov@ya.ru

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Madi
Madi

More by Madi

View profile
    • Like