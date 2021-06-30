ls.graphics

UXFlow & UXPages

ls.graphics
ls.graphics
  • Save
UXFlow & UXPages download figma sketch mock-up prototype ui ux wireframe site map
Download color palette

Hey guys ☝️
Check out our UXFlow and UXPages wireframe system for Sketch and Figma
Easily create beautiful user flows prototypes and site maps for your project!
View Landing Page

---
💎More design tools
🙌Free Mockups

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
ls.graphics
ls.graphics
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by ls.graphics

View profile
    • Like