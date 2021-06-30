Simi

Ray of Hope

Simi
Simi
  • Save
Ray of Hope concept art graphic design creative ui design artwork vector art digital art illustration
Download color palette

This reflects a portion of the state of mind I am in these days. I tried to create a scene with a realistic touch on it . I completely love how it turned out to be.
These personal projects of mine seem to take most of my time through out the day and I am hooked.

Simi
Simi

More by Simi

View profile
    • Like