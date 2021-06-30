PPOB Mobile Apps

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is the display of redesigning the Tokomobi application by using an attractive color combination and applying a very colorful design concept. Tokomobi is one of the PPOB providers that can provide this promising business opportunity for you. When compared to any PPOB provider, FastPay has more complete payment services.
Hope you guys like it :)
Please press 'L' to show some love and support :)
Would also love to hear any feedback. Thanks :)