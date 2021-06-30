Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
quanyu pan

汉家Banner设计｜Hanfu Banner design

汉家Banner设计｜Hanfu Banner design typography ui ux flat branding design
这是我日常练习的汉服banner设计，希望大家喜欢。素材如有侵权，联系立删。
This is my hanfu banner design for daily practice. I hope you like it.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
