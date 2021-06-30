Subgrafik San

Goodstuff2

Goodstuff2 illustration
Product.
Good Stuff are drinks based on natural ingredients without using preservatives, vegan, gluten-free, pasteurized.

Role.
Packaging & branding design for The Mose Brothers - Good Stuff:
including art-working, hand lettering, logo design, final production files.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Excellence is not a skill, it's an attitude.

