Academy Landing Screen

Day #30 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the 30-th shot of the UI design challenge. With this I have successfully completed the UI challenge. Very eager to start the next journey.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.