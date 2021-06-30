middle

Contacts — Vault app UI Kit

middle
middle
  • Save
Contacts — Vault app UI Kit ui kit new trend ui ux contacts dialer contact ui ui design minimal design clean app
Download color palette

Contacts — Vault app UI Kit is an app that secures your private photos, contacts, and accounts.
.
Hope you enjoyed it 😎
.
🔥 Available for sale on Gumroad and UI8

-
👀 Follow middle
UI8 | Gumroad | Instagram | Pinterest

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
middle
middle
✨ — Design an impressive, meticulous, and creative UI Kit!

More by middle

View profile
    • Like