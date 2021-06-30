Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nurbolat Sarsenbay

Kinoman - Cinema App

Nurbolat Sarsenbay
Nurbolat Sarsenbay
Kinoman - Cinema App cartoon genre poster movies app cinema
Salem, dostar!
Here's a little of utopia about cinema theme ( my next project ) where I was trying to create ideal entertainment hub as I want to see. 📽📺

IG: @nursarssenbay

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Nurbolat Sarsenbay
Nurbolat Sarsenbay

