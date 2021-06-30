Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faiza Mubarak

Grosiran - Groceries Mobile App

Faiza Mubarak
Faiza Mubarak
  • Save
Grosiran - Groceries Mobile App flat branding minimal app ux ui design
Download color palette

Here is my exploration design about Groceries Mobile App. Hope you like this and feel free to give your feedback about this.

I hope you like this, and I hope this is very useful and helpful.

Business Inquires
mubarakfaiza@gmail.com

Instagram | Uplabs | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Faiza Mubarak
Faiza Mubarak

More by Faiza Mubarak

View profile
    • Like