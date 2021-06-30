Exploria : Travel App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Exploria is a platform where all the wonder-lust and travel savvy people can share there experiences and best spots. Users can add the places to their favorites and can keep up with their favorite influencers. They can even go live and interact with followers.