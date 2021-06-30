Zoe Yuan
TTT Studios

TTT's Animal House!

Zoe Yuan
TTT Studios
Zoe Yuan for TTT Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
TTT's Animal House! illustration design team badge animal identity logo
Download color palette

Our team culture has always been something we take pride in at TTT, and this summer we've gone one step further and created the first ever Animal House competition. Throughout the summer the team has participated in a series of tasks, all with the goal of bringing people together in this virtual world.

Which animal are you cheering for?

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
TTT Studios
TTT Studios
Hire Us

More by TTT Studios

View profile
    • Like