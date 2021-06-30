Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design Tip - How to break the rules

Design Tip - How to break the rules bazen agency branding layout exploration layout design ui design ux design tips ui design thinking design inspiration web design graphic design design rules uiux design tip
Following rules often gives us some security that we'll do our job well. However, breaking the rules can be not just fun, but also very productive and beneficial for your work. 😉
First of all, if you want to break some rules, you should have in mind that you need to know and understand them well in order to preserve meaning and flow of your content. Sometimes it may seem great to boost dynamism of your posts, but what if you mess everything up? That's why you should first understand the benefits of those rules.
If you think about it, none of the great inventions would have happened if everybody just followed the same rules over and over again. Sometimes changes mean new, improved rules and a way to put things on a higher level. 😎👆
Tell us what is your opinion about this in the comments!

A design​ team that achieves​ your KPIs
