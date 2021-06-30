Design Tip - How to break the rules

Following rules often gives us some security that we'll do our job well. However, breaking the rules can be not just fun, but also very productive and beneficial for your work. 😉

First of all, if you want to break some rules, you should have in mind that you need to know and understand them well in order to preserve meaning and flow of your content. Sometimes it may seem great to boost dynamism of your posts, but what if you mess everything up? That's why you should first understand the benefits of those rules.

If you think about it, none of the great inventions would have happened if everybody just followed the same rules over and over again. Sometimes changes mean new, improved rules and a way to put things on a higher level. 😎👆

