Onboarding | Daily UI 23

Hello dribbblers,
Here is my 23rd task of the challenge. Designed some onboarding screens for a problem solving app. Onboarding is considered an underrated process but it has a huge impact on users and engages them. As said always, first impression is the best.
Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
