Onboarding | Daily UI 23

Onboarding | Daily UI 23
Hello dribbblers,
Here is my 23rd task of the challenge. Designed some onboarding screens for a problem solving app. Onboarding is considered an underrated process but it has a huge impact on users and engages them. As said always, first impression is the best.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
