Search | Daily UI 22

Hello dribbblers,
Here is my 22nd task of the challenge. I have designed a search bar with a sample preview of the results. This is an interesting micro interaction and indeed very important. This kind of interactions decide our worth between competitors and makes the users stay.
Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn