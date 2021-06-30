Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalie

Music player mock-up featuring glassmorphism.

Natalie
Natalie
  • Save
Music player mock-up featuring glassmorphism. music player glassmorphism
Download color palette

This was Daily UI challenge day 9! The challenge was to make a music player.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Natalie
Natalie

More by Natalie

View profile
    • Like