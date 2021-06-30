Veronica Kolesnik

Design Battles Website First Screen Concept

Veronica Kolesnik
Veronica Kolesnik
  • Save
Design Battles Website First Screen Concept design concept firstscreen bright pattern webdesign web uxui uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

We have so many sources, where we can find inspiration for our artworks nowadays. However, many of artists and graphic designers still struggle from lack of creativity and tend to copy others' works.
Starting out a new creativity battles and challenges is a great solution to this issue!
And here's a first screen for the homepage of a graphic design battles and daily challenges website))

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Veronica Kolesnik
Veronica Kolesnik

More by Veronica Kolesnik

View profile
    • Like