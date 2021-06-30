📬 Do you have ideas for projects? Our team is available for new endeavors: hello@adcillc.com

today we want to tell about The Physical therapy website design

✔️ The Concept is dedicated to a video testimonial website for healthcare patients seeking Holistic and Science-based treatments for their disease.

🍀 Good health is the key to a successful life. It is important what methods are used to restore balance to the body. Getting inspired by the examples of others who have coped with the disease and back up their story with lists of doctors and other resources, makes it easier to go through a difficult stage of life.

🧘 The main website's functionality is the search with filters “Disease” and “Treatment”. It's easy to navigate the website and find stories, videos and resources to help people get healthy.

🎨 Green and beige is an environmentally friendly color combination. It symbolizes life and the human body. All this makes the interface balanced, and the UX - easy to percept.

🎉 Tools used for design: Figma.

