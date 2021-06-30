Mandarin E-learning app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbble friends,
We’re working on an e-learning platform to help Teachers and Learners schedule Mandarin lessons.
This is an early visual concept for a writing lesson where student can learn how to a letter is formed and how to write it.
Let us know what you guys think. And if you like what you see, please press “L” to show us some love.
Special thanks to Huy Pham for this amazing eye-candy.
———
Visit us at interactivelabs.com team
To stay in the loop with our projects, follow the Interactive Labs team