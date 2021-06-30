Mostafa Abasiry

Lakhbatah - Arabic Font

Lakhbatah - Arabic Font تصميم كتابة حروف عربية تايبوغرافي خطوط عربية design islamic calligraphy تايبوجرافى arabic calligraphy font خط عربي typography arabic
Lakhbatah (which is the Arabic word for Disorder) is an Arabic display font that features spontaneously drawn letterforms. The font’s humorous style makes it suitable for creative titles, branding and advertising on web, print and mobile applications.
Purchase and download here https://payhip.com/b/fKJtn

