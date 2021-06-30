Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sohidur Rahman

Foodie - Restaurant Landing Page

Sohidur Rahman
Sohidur Rahman
  • Save
Foodie - Restaurant Landing Page homepage design webdesigner uidesign clean figma colorful colors popular design dribbble food web website ui web design foodie restaurant landing page restaurant
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
This is my Exploration for Restaurant Landing Page, How about You?
Let me know your Awesome feedback.
Don't forget to Leave it:)
Thank you!!

Make Your Project more Awesome!
Contact with me : sohidurr358@gmail.com

Sohidur Rahman
Sohidur Rahman

More by Sohidur Rahman

View profile
    • Like