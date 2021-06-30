Pet Marketplace App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey guys!

Check out our new shot — an app for selling pets 🐶

When you open the app, you get to the home screen. There you can access your profile, search through the ads, check popular categories and see trending ads 🔝

Click on some ad and you will see the detailed ad description with:

📹 video

💵 price

🗺 location

🔗 hashtags

📞 call and send a message buttons

We also designed a recording screen as it will look like for the user creating an ad.

We used light and dark shades of blue to calm the users down and let them relax while looking at pets. Light-pink was added as an accent color contrasting well with the chosen color palette.

Created by Denis Derbenev