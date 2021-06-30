Rajamurugan

Aghori

Aghori texture brushes culture india illustration sketch dribbble adobeillustrator
'Aghori' - beyond terrible.

Aghoris are devotees of Shiva who seek moksha from the cycle of reincarnation.
This freedom is a realization of the self's identity with the absolute.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
