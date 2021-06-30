Travel App Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys!
Today I would like to share with you a Trip app design concept for a travel platform. It can help to find the best place to spend your vacation days. As we all miss travel, I hope this shot will cheer you up a little 😎
Thanks a lot 😊