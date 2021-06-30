Amity studio

DOCK film festival

DOCK film festival bulgaria design identity branding
Second edition of DOCK, International Documentary Historical Film Festival, drops anchor in Burgas, and Amity studio was once again pleased to create the visual presentation of the festival. This time the creative concept combines retro feel and modern execution.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
