Disforia Inersia - Modern Script Font

Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/disforia-inersia/

Introducing Disforia Inersia!

Your purchase includes Disforia Inersia Script, conjunctive handwritten script, and Print, handwritten, printed script typeface.

Disforia Inersia created side by side to work together. All lowercase letters are placed to receive a connecting tail from Disforia Inersia. You can mix and match in the same word to your heart's content!

Disforia Inersia was also created with the crafter in mind: there are no closed counters in either type, meaning they can easily be used for stencils and electronic cutters such as the Cricut line and the Silhouette.

Disforia Inersia Package includes:

- Nearly 300+ glyphs in Inertia Dysphoria font, designed to work together!

- No closed counters - useful for stencils and vinyls!

- More than 200 accented characters in each font.

- Double letter staggered ligatures for a hand-drawn look!

- PUA-encoded for easy character map access!

Enjoy and thank you.

Skinny Type