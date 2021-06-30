Hey Summer - Modern Calligraphy Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/hey-summer/
Introducing
Hey Summer in a beautiful handwritten style. Equipped with 400 glyphs. Hey Summer is perfect for branding projects, home appliance design, product packaging, use in business cards, invitation cards, etc. Simply as a stylish text overlay onto a background image or anything that requires a touch of elegance.
To enable OpenType Stylistic alternates, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or a later version.
Thanks for checking! I really hope you enjoy it.