Hi Guys 👋

This is my exploration of the Speaker Product Mobile App 🔊

Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨

Have any feedback?

Feel free to share & share your love press "L" !!! 😍

For inquiries :

Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

-

Follow Orizon Design:

Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co