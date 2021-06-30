Mahmudur Rahman
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Speaker : Product Mobile App 🔊

Mahmudur Rahman
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Mahmudur Rahman for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Speaker : Product Mobile App 🔊 audio wireless mobile ui music headphone system shopify ecommerce speakers minimal product screen bluetooth sound speaker ios app app ui mobile app product
Speaker : Product Mobile App 🔊 audio wireless mobile ui music headphone system shopify ecommerce speakers minimal product screen bluetooth sound speaker ios app app ui mobile app product
Speaker : Product Mobile App 🔊 audio wireless mobile ui music headphone system shopify ecommerce speakers minimal product screen bluetooth sound speaker ios app app ui mobile app product
Speaker : Product Mobile App 🔊 audio wireless mobile ui music headphone system shopify ecommerce speakers minimal product screen bluetooth sound speaker ios app app ui mobile app product
Download color palette
  1. Chirping Speaker Product App Design.png
  2. Chirping Speaker Product App Design.png
  3. Chirping Speaker Product App.png
  4. Chirping Speaker Product App UI UX.png

Hi Guys 👋

This is my exploration of the Speaker Product Mobile App 🔊
Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨

Have any feedback?
Feel free to share & share your love press "L" !!! 😍

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
Hire Us

More by Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like