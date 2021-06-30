The Jamroos - Elegant Calligraphy Font

Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/the-jamroods/

The Jamroods Script is a calligraphic script font that comes with exquisite character changes, a kind of classic decorative copper script with a modern twist, designed with high detail for an elegant style.

The Jamroods is interesting because it is smooth, clean, feminine, sensual, glamorous, simple and very easy to read, because there are many fancy letter joints. I also offer a number of decent stylistic alternatives for multiple letters. Classic styles are very suitable to be applied in various formal forms such as invitations, labels, restaurant menus, logos, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, labels or all kinds of advertising purposes. .

The Jamroods Script has 350+ Glyph alternative characters, including multiple language support. With OpenType features with alternative styles and elegant binding. The OpenType feature works automatically, but you can access it manually and for the best results required for your creativity in combining these Glyph variations.