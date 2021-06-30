Survey Dashboard - Customer Engagement and Feedback portal

The project name is People Integrator. A global leader in survey software. 20 million questions answered daily.



Features of the App:-



Conduct market research quickly.

Expand your market research capabilities to keep track of your brand, test your ideas, or get a gut check with your target audience.

Deliver a seamless customer experience.

Connect with customers where they are, discover insights, and share learnings across your organization to drive meaningful, swift actions.

Know the score with your customers.

Keep a competitive edge by truly understanding the voice of your customers. Customer satisfaction surveys help you connect at multiple touchpoints to find out exactly what your customers want, need, and expect.

Find out what employees really think.

Learn what’s working and what’s not directly from your employees. Measure employee satisfaction, conduct 360 reviews, or even send out compliance quizzes. Whether you’re in HR or a team lead, employee surveys help you get the answers you need.

Talk to the people who matter to you.

Tap into what the world is thinking—whenever you want. Market research surveys make it easy to get opinions from potential and existing customers, test concepts, measure brand awareness, and more.