Creattion - Stylish Script Font

Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/phantom-script/
A Stylish Script Font
Phantom Script is a retro bold script font. It is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease! It features a varying baseline, vintage and retro taste, gorgeous glyphs and stunning alternates. Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create spectacular designs!
FEATURES
- TTF/OTF
- Stylistic Alternates
- Ligatures
- Uppercase and Lowercase letters
- Numbering and Punctuations
- Multilingual Support
- Works on PC or Mac
- Simple Installation
- Support Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works on Microsoft Word