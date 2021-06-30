Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creattion - Stylish Script Font logo illustration typography typeface type design font design calligraphy branding
Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/phantom-script/

A Stylish Script Font

Phantom Script is a retro bold script font. It is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease! It features a varying baseline, vintage and retro taste, gorgeous glyphs and stunning alternates. Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create spectacular designs!

FEATURES

- TTF/OTF

- Stylistic Alternates

- Ligatures

- Uppercase and Lowercase letters

- Numbering and Punctuations

- Multilingual Support

- Works on PC or Mac

- Simple Installation

- Support Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works on Microsoft Word

