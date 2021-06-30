Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elle Infante

Graphika Manila '21 Featured Entry

Elle Infante
Elle Infante
  • Save
Graphika Manila '21 Featured Entry design 3d
Download color palette

Created earlier this year depicting how my life has been this quarantine. 3D art made in Cinema 4D and finalized through Adobe Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Elle Infante
Elle Infante

More by Elle Infante

View profile
    • Like