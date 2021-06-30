Youngbae - Elegant Serif Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/youngbae/
Youngbae is a modern, elegant serif font typeface that looks incredible in every context. It includes all basic glyphs with Non-English characters. This font will pair beautifully with the script, signature or handwriting style. It is best for headlines, titles, magazines headings, logo, advertising, posters, quotes, web layouts, invitations, packaging design, books, branding, and nearly any creative design.
Included Features:
Font Weight: Regular, Bold, Italic, Italic Bold, and Outline
Warick Font Features:
Uppercase Multilingual Letters
Lowercase Multilingual Letters
Numbers Punctuation
Alternates Swash &
Ligatures
Non English Characters ( Latin Extended A )
Supported Characters:
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
0123456789
!"#@$&'()*+,-./:;=?À[]^_`|~¡¢´¿
ÀÁÂÃÄÅÈÉÊËÌÍÎÏÑÒÓÔÕÖØÙÚÛÜÝ